Santa Barbara Tennis Clinches CIF Playoff Spot

Tennis

Santa Barbara High clinched a CIF boys tennis playoff spot with an 11-7 victory over Ventura in the Channel League regular-season finale on Wednesday.

The Dons finished third in league with a 4-4 record (8-10 overall). They'll play in the Division 1 playoffs.

Santa Barbara's doubles dominated the day, winning eight of nine sets. The teams of Taylor Kleine / Jonas Juhl and Mason Lender /Mike Chung both went 3-0. In singles, Noah Ostovany went 2-1.

"Our team was fired up for this match and we came out strong in the first round as we won five out of the first six matches," Dons coach Greg Tebbe said. "We were up 9-3 after the second round which pretty much clinched it at that point."

Ostovany and Max Mendoza will compete in the Ojai Invitational on Thursday and Friday.

The Channel League individual tournament for singles and doubles starts Monday.

SB Singles:

Noah Ostovany 2-1

Andrea Borromini 1-1

Mike Kelly 0-2

Max Mendoza 0-1

Lucas Pollero 0-1

Doubles:

Taylor Kleine / Jonas Juhl 3-0

Mason Lender / Mike Chung 3-0

Andrew Tebbe / Isaac Kershner 2-1

