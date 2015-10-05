Santa Barbara Tennis Club to Host 6th Annual Tennis Classic to Benefit Special Olympics

Advice

The Santa Barbara Tennis Club and Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons will team up for Special Olympics Santa Barbara this Saturday, Oct. 3, presenting the 6th Annual Tennis Classic to be held at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Rd, at 10:30 a.m.

A men’s and women’s doubles fundraiser, to benefit Special Olympics, as well as a Special Olympics unified classic will take place.

The unified classic will pair Special Olympics athletes from Santa Barbara and Santa Maria with doubles partners from UCSB, Westmont, SBCC and Santa Barbara area high schools.

The Tennis Classic will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the awards ceremony will take place once the competitions are finished at 12:30 p.m.

The men’s and women’s doubles pay-to-play fundraiser will take place after the awards ceremony.

The Tennis Classic is free for spectators to, attend and community members of all ages are encouraged to come and witness the skills of our local athletes.

The Classic committee headed by CathyAnn Simon, Liz Frech, Ethel Byers, Sue McCue, Jerry Siegel, athlete Steve Glick and Special Olympics staff Gina Carbajal, Tim Philibosian and Vanessa Harris expect an inspiring and exciting event for all.

The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons have supported the Special Olympics tennis team by hosting the fundraiser, donating equipment and encouraging members to volunteer.

The event staff wishes to thank the 2015 sponsors: Kamunity Properties, Bank of the West, Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, Santa Barbara Tennis Club, The Tennis Shop, Head, Penn, USTA Southern California, Bob Appetit and Easy Lift Transportation.

For more information about Special Olympics Santa Barbara and the Special Olympics tennis team, visit http://www.sosc.org/santabarbara or contact Regional Director Gina Carbajal at [email protected] or 805.884.1516 x103.

— Gina Carbajal is the regional director of the Special Olympics Santa Barbara.