Santa Barbara Tennis Edged by No. 6 Mira Costa

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's boys tennis team gave CIF-SS Division 1 sixth-ranked Mira Costa all it wanted before falling 11-7 in an non-league match on Saturday at the Dons' courts.

The Dons led 4-2 after the first round of sets and the score was tied 6-6 after the second round.

"We had our chances in the final round but lost a couple of marathon matches," said coach Greg Tebbe. "It was definitely a playoff atmosphere as there was a sizeable, energetic crowd."

The Dons were led by the doubles team of Jonas Juhl / Taylor Kleine, who went 3-0 on the day, and Noah Ostovany went 2-1 in singles.

Santa Barbara's overall record now stands at 7-9. On Tuesday, the Dons they travel to Dos Pueblos for a Channel League match.

