Santa Barbara Tennis Edges Cate, 10-8

Tennis

The doubles team of Mason Lender and Hunter Gomersall swept their three sets at No. 1 doubles, leading Santa Barbara High's boys tennis team to a 10-8 victory over Cate on Thursday.

In a key singles set, Santa Barbara's No. 3, sophomore Jonah Tharakan, pulled away from Cate's No. 2 player, 6-3, in the second round of play.

"Jonah showed smarts and a willingness to grind out points all day today," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "Jonah's level headedness helps his competitive fire and he makes his opponents earn their points."

Santa Barbara's three singles players all won two matches. They all lost against Cate's No. 1 Ethan Ha.

In doubles, Echt said Lender and Gomersall "did a good job of problem solving as they started off a bit off rhythm. It was nice to see them hang in there against Cate's No. 1 team.

"Later in the set, the Dons were able to establish points by patiently working points and closing off volleys and overheads."

