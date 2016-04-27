Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Santa Barbara Tennis Falls Short against 10th-ranked Palos Verdes

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 27, 2016 | 5:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara High played CIF Division 1 top-10 tennis team Palos Verdes to a 9-9 draw on the road but came up on the short end of total games, losing by six.

"It was a great tennis match which was tied 3-3 after the first round and 6-6 after round two," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "Our team played well. PV is ranked in division one, so it is good to see that we are able to compete with the best teams."

The Dons doubles team of Spencer Ekola and Logan Lender swept their three matchs. Jackson Powell and Harry Deboer each went 2-1 in singles.

Santa Barbara is 12-5 on the season and plays at Ventura on Thursday in its Channel League finale.

The league individual tournament starts on Monday.

SBHS
Singles:
Jackson Powell 2-1
Harry Deboer 2-1
Mike Kelly 0-3
Doubles:
Spencer Ekola / Logan Lender 3-0
Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 1-2
Noah Ostovany / Taylor Kleine 1-2

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

