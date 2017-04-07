Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Santa Barbara Tennis Loses Close One at Loyola

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 7, 2017 | 8:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara High boys tennis played Loyola tough, but the host Cubs pulled out a couple of close sets in the third round of play and defeated the Dons 11-7 in a non-league match on Friday.

The teams were tied 3-3 after the first round and 6-6 after the second.

"Yet another tight match for us," said Dons coach Greg Tebbe.

Andrea Borromini and Mike Kelly both went 2-1 in singles for Santa Barbara (5-6).

The Dons play a pair of Channel League matches next week, facing Ventura on Tuesday and San Marcos at home on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Singles:
Andrea Borromini 2-1
Mike Kelly 2-1
Mason Lender 1-2
Doubles:
Jonas Juhl / Isaac Kershner 1-2
Andrew Tebbe / Lucas Pollero 0-3
Taylor Kleine / Mike Chung 1-2
 

