Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Receives $2,000 Donation from Polo & Racquet Club Teams

By Sandy Oshinsky for Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons | June 28, 2013 | 6:52 p.m.

Tennis Patrons
Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons accepts a $2,000 donation from members of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club tennis teams. (Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons photo)

The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, a local organization that promotes junior tennis in Santa Barbara, was the recipient of a $2,000 donation from the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club tennis teams.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Interclub League held its end of the season luncheon on June 6 on the Polo field, hosted by the Polo Club. The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club announced that the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons would be the recipient of this year’s donation. Monies were raised from raffle tickets.

Present at the presentation were Cathyann Simon and Elizabeth Winterhalter from the Patrons; Sandy Oshinsky, past commissioner of the league; Megan Clayton, captain of the Polo A team; Polo Club pro Lance Kronberg; and director of tennis Bart Hillock.

The Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons promotes junior tennis in Santa Barbara.

This year’s donation is earmarked for memberships and lessons for children who otherwise could not afford to participate.

— Sandy Oshinsky represents Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

