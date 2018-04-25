Santa Barbara Tennis Pulls Away to Beat Santa Ynez

Tennis

Santa Barbara High pulled away from Santa Ynez in the second round and won the non-league boys tennis match 12-6 on Wednesday.

The Dons went 4-2 in the second round to break a 3-3 tie and took the final round of sets 5-1.

Santa Barbaras No. 1 and 2 singles players, Noah Ostovany and Taylor Kleine, dominated play, coach Danny Echt said. "Noah hit through the court with his forehand and dictated well from his foreheand in all three sets. Taylor kept points short and continuously applied pressure with tough approach shots and creative volleys."

The Dons finish the regular season with a 6-6 record.

"I was pleased with the steady play and felt that we hit our stride late in the second round. It was a great way to end the regular season."