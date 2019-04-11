Pixel Tracker

Tennis

Santa Barbara Tennis Rolls Past Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2019 | 8:08 p.m.

Santa Barbara High boys tennis dominated against Santa Ynez, winning 17-1 in a Channel League match on Thursday.

Hunter Gomersall impressed with 6-0, 6-1 wins at No. 3 singles.

"Impressively, Hunter has developed a serve-volley weapon," said coach Danny Echt. "It's great that he is mixing up his play, particularly at this stage in his game.  I like how open minded Hunter is to adapting a very different style of play.  It shows how much he has matured."

At No. 1, Dons senior  Mason Lender and Ryan Renick of Santa Ynez battled for nearly hour before  Renick pulled out a 7-6 victory. 

In doubles, Taylor Kleine and Makaha Baer played well together, Echt said." It's great to have an experienced doubles stud like Taylor playing with Makaha who has a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the game.  I think it was a real learning experience for Makaha and seeing Taylor show leadership on the court was a highlight."

Santa Barbara sophomores Dylan Edwards and Jonah Tharakan showed resiliency coming back for a 7-5 win.

"The doubles points were well established on both sides of the net," Echt said.  "Edwards came up with a big slice serve out wide ace on set point.  It was a great competitive set."

Santa Barbara improved to 9-6 overall and 6-3 in league.

