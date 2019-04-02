Santa Barbara Tennis Shakes Off Rust, Beats Cabrillo

Sophomores Luca Corey and Jonah Tharakan swept three sets in their doubles debut for Santa Barbara High in a 15-3 Channel League tennis win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.
"Luca and Jonah showed good decision making from the back court and they both achieved a high percentage of first serves which set up their partners' net game, said coach Danny Echt.
In singles, Lucas Pollero, Hunter Gomersall and Makaha Baer dominated in the first two rounds and were subbed out for the third round.
"Kian Pardisi played patiently in a good battle at No. 2 singles, winning the last set 6-4," said Echt.
The Dons are now 5-3 in league and 7-6 overall.
"Overall, the Dons competed well as they shook off a bit of rustiness after spring break week," said Echt.