Santa Barbara Tennis Steps Up to Hand San Marcos 13-5 Defeat

Tennis

Kento Perera of San Marcos remained undefeated in Channel League play but it wasn't enough for the Royals, as Santa Barbara took eight of nine doubles points en route to a 13-5 tennis victory on Wednesday at San Marcos.

"There was high quality tennis played by both teams," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "It is always an extra challenge to play on the road and I was pleased with how our team got stronger as the match progressed."

The teams of Taggart Mills-Tyler Greenwald and Logan Lender-Harry deBoer swept their three sets, while Noah Ostovany-Taylor Kleine went 2-1.

Spencer Ekola and Jackson Powell each went 2-1 in singles, with their lone losses coming against Perera, the two-time defending league champion.

Tebbe said the match was good preparations for his Dons, who are 2-0 in league and 7-1 overall. San Marcos is 1-1 in league.

"We have some very tough matches coming up and today's match will help to prepare for the upcoming challenge," Tebbe said.

Santa Barbara singles

Spencer Ekola 2-1

Mike Chung 1-1

Isaac Kershner 0-1

Jackson Powell 2-1

Doubles

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 3-0

Logan Lender / Harry deBoer 3-0

Noah Ostovany / Taylor Kleine 2-1

San Marcos singles

Kento Perera 3-0

Dominik Stefonov 1-2

Chris Morris 0-3

Doubles

Dan Coulson / James Wimbish 1-2

Christo Anderson / Daniel Newton 0-3

Tanner Funk / Alex Stefonov 0-3

