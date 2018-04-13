Santa Barbara Tennis Takes Lumps Against CIF-Ranked San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's boys tennis finished the first round of sets tied 3-3 against CIF-SS Division 2 second-ranked San Luis Obispo before the Tigers took control of the match and won 13-5 on Friday.

"The quality of the opponent was really strong today, perhaps the best we've seen all season," coach Danny Echt said. "Though the final score was 13-5, the Dons showed courage and put up a good fights against the highly ranked SLO team who have a great deal of depth of tournament tough players on their roster."

The Dons' No. 1 team of Taylor Kleine and Lucas Pollero pulled out a tight 7-6 win in the first round.

"We played their No. 3 dubs team very well as all the Dons doubles teams were able to secure victories there," said Echt.

Noah Ostovany went 1-2 in singles.

The Dons travel to San Marcos on Monday for a Channel League match.

