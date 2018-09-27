Santa Barbara Tennis Wins Fourth Straight

Tennis

Santa Barbara High rallied for three doubles wins and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first round en route to a 14-4 girls tennis win at Cabrillo on Thursday in a Channel League match.

It was the fourth straight win for the Dons.

Claire Stotts "played very steady and with resolve" in beating Cabrillo's No. 1 player, said coach Danny Echt. "Claire played with tenacity and focus all day. She showed a willingness to develop points patiently while at the same time played an attacking style when given the opportunity."

The No. 2 doubles team of Natalie Brewer and Susanna Lofvander used some creative shot making but came up short against Paris Wynne and Alyssa Murray, 6-4.

"The points were back and forth with both teams playing intelligently defensive and creating offense by hitting many varied volleys. There were drop volleys, angle volleys and overheads hit well," Echt said.

The Dons are 7-8 overall and 4-1 in Channel League.