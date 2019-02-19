Santa Barbara Tennis Wins Season Opener Against Viewpoint

Tennis

Solid play from No. 1 singles player Taylor Kleine led the Santa Barbara High boys tennis team to a 12-6 season-opening victory against visiting Viewpoint on Tuesday.

Kleine defeated Viewpoint baseline hitter Sky Morano in the opening set of the match.

"Many of those points Taylor earned the net and volleyed intelligently," said coach Danny Echt. "Kleine ended up winning 6-3 in the opening set and he cruised pretty well the remainder of the match, taking all three sets."

Santa Barbara's No. 1 doubles team of Mason Lender and Lucas Pollero swept their three sets, leading the Dons to seven wins in nine sets.



"Mason Lender and Lucas Pollero kept points relatively short all day by playing a smart, attacking, high-pressure doubles style," said Echt.

"This was a very good first match for the Dons as Viewpoint was a well-matched opponent."