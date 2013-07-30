Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival to Benefit Elings Park

By Ernesto Rodriguez for Agave Avenue | July 30, 2013 | 1:01 p.m.

AgaveAvenue.com presents the fourth annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival, brought to you by the Berry Man Inc. and Viva Los Sanchos Tequila.

The Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival benefiting the nonprofit Elings Park will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

AgaveAvenue.com cordially invites all who wish to learn about the origin of tequila, how it is produced, and how to properly sample premium tequilas and mezcales to the fourth annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival.

With more than 25 high-end tequila and mezcal brands on display, guests will have the opportunity to sample Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo expressions that come straight from the heart of Mexico. Get to see a cigar roller making cigars from Nicaragua.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment by Instone and Trio Primavera and indulge in delicious appetizers prepared by Marmalade Cafe, Killer B’s, Los Amigos Café, Las Aves Café, Le Petit Chef, Events by World Cuisine and Chef Fidel Cuellar.

Agave Avenue is proud to support and announce Elings Park as the official beneficiary of the 2013 Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest! A silent raffle will be held during the SBTH Main Event, with 100 percent of all proceeds benefiting Elings Park. Agave Avenue will also donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to Elings Park.

Pre-sale tickets are $55 (until Aug. 15) and door ticket pricing is $65. VIP pre-sale tickets are $90 and door ticket pricing is $100.

Click here for additional information or to purchase tickets.

Ernesto Rodriguez represents Agave Avenue.

 

