Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Theodore Fallati Appointed Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 3, 2016 | 6:57 p.m.

Auditor-Controller Bob Geis handed in his resignation letter last week, and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to appoint the office’s No. 2 person to replace him when Geis leaves at the end of the month.

Geis, 62, served in the elected position for 25 years, and has worked for the county since 1979.

He announced his plan to resign and held onto the right to change his mind as he asked the supervisors to appoint Assistant Auditor-Controller Theodore Fallati to serve almost three years of his four-year term that ends Jan. 7, 2019.

Geis said his intent-to-resign letter was “to see if we could get this thing going in the right direction.”

After several closed session Board of Supervisors meetings on the topic, Geis formally submitted his resignation letter to County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato on Feb. 24.

His last day will be March 27, “unless Theo gets run over by a bus or something,” he said.  

County leaders insist the vacancy has to be filled by appointment, not an off-schedule election to pick a replacement.

“My understanding is we cannot put this seat on anything other than its normal timeframe,” said Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

By statute, Fallati would be the one to take over for Geis if something catastrophic happened, Adam said.

“He’s arguably the most qualified guy in the department; he clearly knows what he’s doing.”  

With the promotion by appointment, Fallati’s salary will leap $40,000 to the auditor-controller salary that’s governed by board resolution: $189,763.

That’s not counting additional benefits, which contributed heavily to Geis’ total pay of $279,278 as of 2014.

Fallati made $220,819 in total compensation that year, according to public pay records.

“I don’t see a lot of people getting pay cuts, so I would expect that he’s going to take what the auditor took,” Adam said.

Fallati, 59, has worked in the office for more than 20 years, and has been assistant auditor-controller for nine years.

He meets all the Government Code qualifications for the post, according to the county.

Residency is a requirement and Fallati, who lives in Ventura, recently made a move to West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara to fill that requirement, he said.

“I moved roughly five weeks ago to make sure that issue was off the table,” Fallati said.

Fallati’s CPA license is registered to a Hanford Street address in Ventura, but he’s been a registered voter in Santa Barbara County since 1996, according to County Election Office records.

Fallati hasn’t decided whether he’ll run to keep the seat in 2018, telling the board he wants to “sit in the seat for a while and see how it feels,” he said.

“I truly appreciate their confidence in choosing me to replace him," he said. "Those are some big shoes to fill but I intend to make my own footprints.”

Fallati has been handed the reins during the county budget season, and one of his first tasks will be picking a No. 2 of his own.

It’s an internal decision and there are “plenty of eligible people in management ranks,” he said.

“That’s an important choice for him, who you pair up with,” Geis said.

“Usually you’re looking for someone complimentary to you… they had strengths I didn’t have,” he said of his own Assistant Auditor-Controllers, John Torell and Fallati.

Geis told Noozhawk he’s ready to retire, and it’s “the right time to transition my office.”

His leaving will give other department employees opportunities to move up, he said.

He has always called the job fun and must be convincing – his son, Robert W. Geis IV, got his CPA license and works in the department. 

“For most of his career so far he moved around like other staff, growing in their jobs,” Geis said. “When they start to compete for other jobs, that’s where nepotism could be a problem.”

Geis said, “Robert will be my legacy; he can run for auditor someday.”  

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 