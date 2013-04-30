Third-time Offender Gets 30 Years in Prison

A 33-year-old man was sentenced this week to 30 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and arson, in a case that shows the importance of the state’s three-strikes law, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

On Tuesday, Dudley said the life sentence was a result of Michael Sastre’s prior-strike convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles County in 2000.

The Santa Barbara County incident occurred on Jan. 24, the day Sastre was released from state prison after serving 12 years for attempted-murder charge and other charges and enhancements, Dudley said.

Sastre made his way from Los Angeles up to Santa Barbara, and entered the Arco AM/PM Market at 3618 State St. just before midnight.

“Sastre told the clerk to give him the money in the register or he would shoot him,” Dudley said. “When that was not successful, Sastre threatened to burn the building down if the clerk did not comply. Sastre then began walking around the store lighting merchandise and fixtures on fire.”

After the clerk called 911, Sastre took store keys from the counter and left on foot, Dudley said.

The clerk extinguished the burning displays before emergency personnel arrived, and Santa Barbara police officers apprehended Sastre less than a block away.

Prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis commended the store clerk for showing courage in the face of threats, and the officers for acting quickly.

“This is precisely why the three-strike law was created; its core purpose is to keep our communities safe from violent criminal offenses,” Dudley said.

