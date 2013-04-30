Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:32 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Third-time Offender Gets 30 Years in Prison

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 30, 2013 | 8:25 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was sentenced this week to 30 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and arson, in a case that shows the importance of the state’s three-strikes law, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

On Tuesday, Dudley said the life sentence was a result of Michael Sastre’s prior-strike convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles County in 2000.

The Santa Barbara County incident occurred on Jan. 24, the day Sastre was released from state prison after serving 12 years for attempted-murder charge and other charges and enhancements, Dudley said.

Sastre made his way from Los Angeles up to Santa Barbara, and entered the Arco AM/PM Market at 3618 State St. just before midnight.

“Sastre told the clerk to give him the money in the register or he would shoot him,” Dudley said. “When that was not successful, Sastre threatened to burn the building down if the clerk did not comply. Sastre then began walking around the store lighting merchandise and fixtures on fire.”

After the clerk called 911, Sastre took store keys from the counter and left on foot, Dudley said.

The clerk extinguished the burning displays before emergency personnel arrived, and Santa Barbara police officers apprehended Sastre less than a block away.

Prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis commended the store clerk for showing courage in the face of threats, and the officers for acting quickly.

“This is precisely why the three-strike law was created; its core purpose is to keep our communities safe from violent criminal offenses,” Dudley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 