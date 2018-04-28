Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Third Defendant Takes Plea Deal in Eastside Murder

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 29, 2013 | 5:50 p.m.

The third defendant in the murder of George Ied has taken a plea deal that will require him to serve a lengthy prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Miguel Parra pleaded no contest Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter, a gang enhancement — the killing was done in association with the Eastside criminal street gang — and being an active participant in the Eastside gang, Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren said.

This is Parra’s second strike offense, and he will receive up to 21 years in prison, which will be decided by Superior Court Judge Brian Hill at a June 25 hearing.

Parra, his brother Ismael Parra, Michael Cardenas, and Steven Santana were all implicated in the deadly beating of Ied, a Santa Barbara man who was attacked on his way home from work at the Mi Fiesta Liquor Store on Milpas Street.

Santana pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a gang enhancement and being an active gang participant in 2011, and testified for the prosecution.

“Truthful testimony was contemplated in exchange for leniency at the time of his plea,” Almgren said.

A jury convicted Cardenas and Ismael Parra of second-degree murder, but couldn’t agree on any of the charges against Miguel Parra. Jurors deliberated for six days after the two-month trial.

Cardenas faces 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, and nine years consecutively from the conviction and two unrelated gang assaults in 2009, Almgren said. There will be a hearing for sentencing and motion for a new trial June 25.

Ismael Parra faces 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction as well.

