Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Hurt in Highway 101 Rollover Accident

Driver, who suffered moderate injuries, had to be extricated from the vehicle

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 4, 2013 | 7:42 p.m.

Three people were injured in a vehicle rollover near the Highway 101 Hope Avenue onramp in Santa Barbara Wednesday night, with one passenger requiring lengthy extrication from her vehicle.

The accident was reported at about 10:15 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101, just off of the Hope Avenue onramp, Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk Thursday.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and because of the amount of damage to her vehicle, fire crews worked for 20 to 30 minutes to free her from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life and cutting equipment.

“Our job is not to pull them out of the vehicle, but to pull the vehicle away from them,” Mercado said.

Two people in a second vehicle suffered minor injuries, he said.

Drivers and passengers should remember to wear their safety belts, Mercado noted, but would not say if any of those injured hadn’t been wearing them.

Santa Barbara County Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.

All three patients were transported to by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Mercado said. Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 