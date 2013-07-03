Santa Barbara to Begin Cleaning Project of Wastewater Collection Pipes

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department’s Water Resources Division will begin cleaning portions of the city’s Wastewater Collection System’s large diameter pipes beginning this Sunday for a maximum of four weeks.

Work will be conducted Sunday night through Friday morning from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is scheduled during the nighttime hours to avoid high daytime sewage flow levels and to avoid daytime traffic and business operations.

The primary neighborhoods that will be affected are the Westside, Eastside and waterfront areas of Santa Barbara.

The purpose of the nighttime maintenance project is to clean and inspect the condition of the city’s larger diameter sewers.

During the cleaning and inspection processes, the city’s hydro-vacuum cleaning truck and equipment may be working in your neighborhood.

— Manuel Romero is the wastewater collection superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.