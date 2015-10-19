Santa Barbara to Celebrate National Food Day with Kick-Off Event at Back Door Deli

Advice

The public is invited to attend a free kick-off event for Food Day — a nationwide celebration that inspires Americans to change their diets and food policies — at the Back Door Deli, 315 Camino Del Remedio in Santa Barbara, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015.

The celebration will feature local growers, cooking and gardening demonstrations, free healthy samples, raffle prizes, children’s activities, Zumba for preschoolers and activities that inspire people to “eat real.”

“Food Day is an opportunity to celebrate real food and learn more about our local food system. It is also a chance for community members to advocate for a greener diet, the nationwide theme for Food Day 2015,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, Public Health Department director.

Santa Barbara’s Food Day celebration is jointly sponsored by Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Eventgoers will have a chance to win raffle prizes, sample healthy foods and sign up for Cal-Fresh.

Representatives from Salty Girl Seafood, Master Gardeners, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Ellwood Farms, Fairview Gardens, Women Infants and Children (WIC), Promotores and Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (NEOP) will all be on hand to meet with the public.

“We invite community members to come out to our Food Day celebration, have fun and join us in promoting access to a greener diet,” said Christopher Barrett, CAC nutrition services director.

A brief program will begin at noon, and the free raffle will begin at 12:15 p.m. Raffle prizes include gift certificates and food baskets donated by Ellwood Farms, Isla Vista Food Co-op, South Coast Deli, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Blenders in the Grass, Playa Azul Café, the Farmers Market, Roots Farm, Earth Time Farm, Paradise Café, Natural Café, Kahuna Grill, The

Berry Man, Mesa Produce, the Back Door Deli, McConnell’s and Lane Farms.

All proceeds from CAC’s Back Door Deli support CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch program, providing healthy meals to over 600 low-income and homebound seniors throughout Santa Barbara County each day.

For event information call 805.964.8857 or visit www.cacsb.org

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.