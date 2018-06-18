Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:43 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara to Decide on Even-Year Elections Ballot Language

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 18, 2018 | 11:01 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday will take another step toward implementing even-year elections and deciding how to fill vacant seats.

Threatened by expensive litigation, the city of Santa Barbara moved to district elections in 2015. The rush to agree on a settlement, and avoid costly attorney fees, left several details unresolved.

Since Santa Barbara is a charter city, voters must technically approve the switch to district elections from the at-large system of electing council members.

 Voters must also decide whether Santa Barbara should move to even-year elections, according to the city.

The City Council is pondering whether to put both questions under one charter amendment on the ballot, or two.

City officials want to avoid one ballot item passing while the other one fails, but worry that combining the two issues into one measure could confuse voters.

Under the even-year election proposal, council members elected in 2015 and 2017 would finish out their terms in 2019 and 2021.

Their successors, however, would get five-year terms, through 2024 and 2026, so that elections could move to even years. Whoever wins the mayor’s seat in 2021 would get a one-time, five-year term. 

Activists believe even-year elections, which coincide with state and national elections, would increase voter turnout. 

According to the proposed charter amendment language, any vacancy on the City Council, including the mayor’s seat, would be on the ballot, “on the next regularly established general municipal, district, county, or state election.” In the meantime, the council may make an interim appointment.

The person appointed could then run for office, but they couldn’t use the word “incumbent” on the ballot, according to the city. 

The council held a special election in June to fill the District 3 council seat vacated by Cathy Murillo when she was elected mayor in November.

Instead of appointing someone to fill the seat, the council left the seat empty and put the issue to the voters.

Westside resident Oscar Gutierrez won the election and will be soon sworn in to join the other six City Council members.

The City Council will face filling another vacancy in January when Councilman Gregg Hart leaves the council for the county Board of Supervisors, since he won the Second District seat in the June 5 election.

The proposed ballot measures will be discussed at the 2 p.m. City Council meeting Tuesday at City Hall, at 735 Anacapa St.  

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 