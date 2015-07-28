Santa Barbara Privatizing Municipal Golf Course Maintenance, Pro Shop

Advice

City Council votes to contract out for greens maintenance that's currently handled by city employees, also to keep Mulligans Cafe and Bar as the course's restaurant

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday night to hire an outside company to manage golf course maintenance and the Pro Shop operations, but negotiate separately to keep Mulligans Cafe and Bar as the course's restaurant.

Play at the municipal golf course has declined dramatically since the mid-1990s and city officials believe that the course would be profitable and less of a city financial burden if it is managed by a private company.

The city hopes to save about $368,000 annually by making the change. The vote was split, with council members Dale Francisco, Harwood "Bendy" White, Randy Rowse and Frank Hotchkiss in support.

Mayor Helene Schneider, Gregg Hart and Cathy Murillo voted no because they opposed hiring a private company to manage the greens, which is work currently performed by city employees.

"Clearly Mulligans is a cultural center," White said. "You would lose not only the business, but the community feeling."

The council's quarrel over the contract shined a light on the ideological differences among the council members.

Francisco, Hotchkiss and Rowse lean right and are fiscally conservative. Even though he's a Democrat, White fashions himself as a moderate and often plays the role of swing vote on the council.

Hart, Murillo and Schneider are all Democrats who opposed contracting out the jobs currently held by 11 city union employees, who potentially could lose their jobs.

Some of the employees are near retirement age and the city will attempt to find other jobs within the city organization for the rest.

"There is risk in making the big change," Hart said, noting the issues with transferring city tennis courts to Elings Park control in an effort to save money.

Schneider said she disagrees with privatizing staff, while Murillo argued that the employees have done "an excellent job" and staff could have been more creative to handle the golf course's financial problems.

The same council majority had already voted to privatize services in March, so Tuesday's debate was mostly about whether to keep Mulligans Cafe or hire an outside company to seek out other potential restaurant and beverage providers.

At the meeting, local resident Celeste Barber said Mulligans is an important part of the community.

"It's affordable for us," Barber said. "It's one of the rare places in Santa Barbara that is here for the local residents of this community and not the tourists. You are not in the business to put them out of business. You are in the business to support them. We want our Mulligans."

Some speakers argued that the city should have kept the city employees.

Bret Hughes said the city should have raised the fees on the golfers and increased the fees to the Pro Shop and the restaurant, but kept the city employees.

"How can the management of the golf course area be improved by handing it over to a for-profit corporation?" Hughes asked. "Either those services will become more expensive or they will be degraded."

But Parks and Recreation Director Nancy Rapp, who was speaking at her final council meeting because she is retiring, said an outside company would have better expertise than city workers.

"This decision is bigger than any one group of employees. This is about what is the right decision for the golf course," said Rapp, admitting that she was speaking "from my soap box."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.