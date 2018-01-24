Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara to Renovate ‘Horrifying’ Cabrillo Ball Field Beginning Feb. 1

City Council approves $1,070,496 construction contract for the work with Santa Paula-based Tomar Construction, Inc.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to award a $1,070,496 construction contract to Santa Paula-based Tomar Construction, Inc. to renovate the Cabrillo Ball Field near the waterfront. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to award a $1,070,496 construction contract to Santa Paula-based Tomar Construction, Inc. to renovate the Cabrillo Ball Field near the waterfront. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 24, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

A prominent Santa Barbara waterfront park described as "horrifying" and a place of "prostitution, drug use and vandalism" is going to get a new look.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to award a $1,070,496 construction contract to Santa Paula-based Tomar Construction, Inc. to renovate the Cabrillo Ball Field

The project consists of new turf and irrigation throughout the park, and a new softball clay infield to improve drainage. Crews also will install an outdoor fitness circuit featuring 13 pieces of aerobic and strength training equipment, along a new walking path.

The park will receive new pedestrian lighting, bike parking, and a formal entrance on Milpas Street and Cabrillo Boulevard. 

City Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary at Tuesday's meeting said the park has been used by many generations of Santa Barbarans, but that it has evolved into "a place where no one wanted to go because they didn't feel safe there."

The renovation is also needed, Zachary said because "Santa Barbara is not rich in field space."

The council was widely supportive of the ball field renovations, but Councilman Jason Dominguez was skeptical of the Norwell outdoor fitness equipment, which will cost $72,776, and is recommended for people 14 and older.

Dominguez, who represents Santa Barbara's Eastside, said he didn't believe children would use the equipment, particularly the airwalker. He said there was already plenty of walking opportunities nearby on Cabrillo Boulevard. 

"Why would people stop walking on this beautiful boardwalk to walk on this air-walker," Dominguez asked. "I can't imagine kids spending a lot of time on these air-walkers."

Dominguez said he has tried the air walker at the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, and "they are not a comfortable, fluid movement."

Dominguez asked if the equipment could be sent back to the factory for a refund if people didn't use it. 

Zachary said the Parks and Recreation Department did a lot of research on the equipment.

"From the people I know in the athletic world, the air walkers are good pre-and post-workout," Zachary said. 

The council members agreed with Zachary in the end.

"Considering Ms. Zachary's workout habits versus mine, I support Ms. Zachary's comments," on the equipment, councilman Randy Rowse said. 

The facility will be closed from February to August for the renovations.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 