Local News

Santa Barbara to Replace Traffic Signals, Add Countdown Timers at 40 Intersections

The city receives a $900,000 federal grant for the safety project, to which it will contribute $100,000

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 14, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara plans to replace traffic signal lights and add countdown timers at more than 40 intersections around town in an attempt to make the roads safer for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The city wants to eliminate traffic signals with an 8-inch diameter and replace them with modern, 12-inch faces that are easier for everyone to see.

The city received a $900,000 federal safety grant for the project, which requires a $100,000 city contribution for the total project cost.

"Something as simple as enlarging traffic signals at key intersections can proactively improve safe transit for pedestrians and motorists alike without significantly altering the intersection," Mayor Helene Schneider said. "Moving from Point A to Point B within our city should be as easy and safe for all, regardless of whether they are moving by car, foot or bicycle."

The new signals and countdown timers are the latest examples of the city's quest for parity on the roads.

With projects such as eliminating a car lane to create a wide bike path like on upper Chapala Street or blanketing the upper Eastside with sidewalk and curb extensions, the city's transportation planners have long aimed to transform Santa Barbara into a place where traveling on foot or bike is as convenient as hopping into a car. 

Transportation planners said they could not provide Noozhawk with collision or accident data at the intersections until they complete designs this fall.

Derrick Bailey, supervising traffic engineer for the city, said he hopes construction will begin next year. He said the city is targeting Santa Barbara, Anacapa, Micheltorena and Mission streets as hot spots for traffic signal replacement.

"The indications are being replaced and upgraded to modern standards, which are easier to see," Bailey said. 

He said the standard now is 12-inch faces. He also said the plan is to add pedestrian countdown timers at some intersections.

Countdown timers won't be possible everywhere, however. 

"There are some intersections where (we) can’t add countdown timers because the underground conduit won’t accommodate the additional wiring needed," Bailey said. 

The city has already upgraded a few intersections — the traffic signal faces at the intersections of Chapala and Haley streets, State and Haley streets and State and Gutierrez streets all have the 12-inch faces and new pedestrian timers.

Eva Inbar, a bicycle and walking activist, said the changes are a good idea.

"We're generally supportive, especially if they include the countdown timers," said Inbar, who is also a board member for COAST, the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation. "It helps to know how much time is left."

Inbar said the timers are key, particularly for senior citizens, who are hesitant to cross the street if they don't know how long it will take before the lights turn yellow or red. 

"That's the great fear seniors have," Inbar said. "The countdown timers are really valuable."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

