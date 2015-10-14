Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara to Supply Free Sand Bags in Preparation for El Niño Storm Season

By Rick Fulmer for the City of Santa Barbara | October 14, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.

To help residents prepare for the coming storm season, the City of Santa Barbara is hosting a "Sandbag Saturday" event Oct. 17, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations; the City’s Annex Yard located at 401 Yanonali Street and Fire Station # 7 located at 2411 Stanwood Drive.

Sandbags can help protect private property during storm emergency conditions. Sandbags can also be purchased at your local hardware stores.

Residents can fill 20 bags each, free of charge, while supplies last. When filling sandbags, fill them only half way, so they are not too heavy to lift and will stack properly. 

The City of Santa Barbara believes that early preparation is critical for helping residents successfully deal with possible flooding from a strong El Niño year.

If it starts to flood, many needed resources will already be stressed and unavailable. Traveling to get sandbags during a storm may be problematic, so take advantage of this opportunity to prepare your home and property.
 
There will be representatives of the City Fire Department with Disaster Preparedness Information at each site. Additionally, there will be firefighters available to assist with filling sandbags.

— Rick Fulmer is the street manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
