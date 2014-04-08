Toastmasters Carol Sauceda, David Machacek Win 1st, 3rd at Division Contest

Santa Barbara Toastmasters Carol Sauceda of the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club and David Machacek of the Whitehatters Ovation Toastmasters Club won first place and third place in their respective categories at the Toastmasters Division E contest held March 29 in Los Olivos.

Sauceda won first place in the division's International Speech contest, and Machacek won third place in the division's Tall Tales Speech contest, competing against Toastmasters from clubs throughout the division, which covers Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

Sauceda will go on to represent the division at the District Contest on May 3 in Oxnard.

Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

— Christine Campos is president of the Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club.