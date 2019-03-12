Santa Barbara Too Strong at Net for Santa Ynez

Sam Meister paced the Santa Barbara High volleyball attack with 10 kills in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over visiting Santa Ynez in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
Kylan O'Connor had five kills in the middle and brothers Aiden and Andrew Douglas added four kills apiece as the Dons won their second league match without a loss.
"Everyone got a chance to play tonight," coach Chad Arneson said. "Henry Haber dished out 21 assists and Caden Westwick chipped in 8 assists. "The more we set the middles we will have lots of one-on-one opportunities on the pins."
Santa Barbara plays at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.
Santa Ynez coach Craig Scott said Santa Barbara's block was tough to hit against.
"Our serve receive was very good tonight, but we had trouble putting the ball way against the large blockers of SB," he said. "The main goal was to walk away from this match with some experience playing a much stronge team. We played some great coverage behind our hitters tonight, but we were unable to put any pressure on their defense, which allowed the Dons to play in system most of the night."