Santa Barbara Too Strong in Doubles in Win Over Laguna Blanca

Claire Stotts and Eva Kershner each won two singles sets, and Santa Barbara High took eight of nine doubles matches to beat Laguna Blanca 14-4 in a non-league girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Claudia and Natalie Brewer and the duo of Hannah Echt and Brooke Morison each swept their three sets in doubles.
The Dons improve to 4-0.
MacKenzie Kinsella went 2-1 in singles for Laguna Blanca. The Owls' doubles team of Hannah Miller and Mia Waters rallied from 4-5 down and won the final set in a tiebreaker, 7-5.
