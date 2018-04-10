Isaac Stone’s 70 Leads Santa Barbara Over Dos Pueblos

Golf

Santa Barbara High shot its lowest golf score of the year to edge a Dos Pueblos team that also carded its best score

Santa Barbara pulled out a 365-392 Channel League victory at the Glen Annie Golf Club on Tuesday.

Isaac Stone was the medalist for the Dons, firing a 1-under par 70. All five Dons shot in the 70s: Preston Gomersall and Eli Sada both with 73s, Will Kirchske with a 74 and James Ochsner at 75.

Joseph Pigatti led Dos Pueblos with a 72.

Matt Pigatti backed up his sibling with 78, while John Givans and Aidan Thomas added scores of 79 for the Chargers.

Dos Pueblos (6-5, 1-1) plays Buena on Thursday.

