Santa Barbara Tops San Marcos, Faces Dos Pueblos for Channel League Tourney Title

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High stepped up its defense and defeated San Marcos, 13-11, in a semifinal game of the Channel League boys water polo tournament on Wednesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

The third-seeded Dons will face No. 1 Dos Pueblos in the championship game at 5 p.m. at the LAC.

DP’s offense was on fire Wednesday, erupting for a 25-13 win over Santa Ynez in the other semifinal.

Santa Ynez and San Marcos will play in the third-place game at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday

Ethan Parrish poured in eight goals, had six assists and three steals for Dos Pueblos, which Santa Ynez 14-3 after two periods.

Sammy Arshadi assisted on five goals and scored four, Wyatt Meckelborg had five goals, Kyle Faison scored three and Alex Reilly added two goals and dished out five assists.

Defensively, Meckelborg led the defense in the field with three blocks, while Faison had two.

Goalie Angus Goodner made 10 saves to go with four assists and three steals.

Santa Barbara frustrated San Marcos’ power play and got four goals from Julian Bacon to beat the Royals.

"We made a few early-game mistakes, leaving people open we shouldn’t have and, as we scrambled to organize our defense, a lot of SB’s younger players stepped up and were able to score from the outside,” San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai said.

Santa Barbara’s defense contained Trevor Ricci, the Royals’ leading scorer, holding him to one goal.

Kyle Voulgaris scored three goals to lead San Marcos and Jackson Hamilton and James Oriskovich each had two goals.

Oriskovich drew five exclusions, but the Royals converted on only one of the power-play opportunities.

Santa Barbara got late second-period goals from Bronson Blix and Adam Coffin to go up 6-3.

In third period, Hamilton scored for San Marcos to make it 6-4, but the Dons answered with goals by Chase Raisin and Coffin for an 8-4 lead.

Blix, Raisin and Coffin each had two goals.

Santa Barbara beat Lompoc, 12-5, in its first-round game.

Zander Meyer had six goals and Chris Graner scored twice for the Dons. Goalie Jason Martyniuk had 10 saves.