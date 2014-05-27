Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Grows 23% in April

The City of Santa Barbara received $1,456,386 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of April, a 23 percent increase over April 2013.

Through the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends in June, the city has collected more than $13.6 million in TOT revenues, 15.5 percent ahead of last year through the same period.

With two months of collections to go, revenues are well on track to exceed the 10.4 percent growth estimate needed to meet the adopted budget of $16,202,000.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.