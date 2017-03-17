Santa Barbara Track Club Hosting Youth Meet

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Track Club Relays, a track meet for youth Kindergarten through 8th grade, is slated for Sunday, March 26 at Westmont College.

The meet is hosted by the Santa Barbara Track Club. First events begin at 10 a.m.

All competitors can run in an unlimited amount of relays along with one solo running event, one jumping event and one throwing event.

Current SBTC members are registered for the meet as part of their Youth TC membership. For all former families, the club is offering a discounted rate of $10, which is available online with code SBTC10 at checkout. This offer is also available at the meet if you wish to pay in person.

For the event page and online registration, click HERE



Questions, please email Tom FitzSimons, Jr. at [email protected]