Santa Barbara Track Club Partners With Peak Performance Project

The Santa Barbara Track Club (SBTC), hosted at Westmont College, has announced the Peak Performance Project (P3) as its official strength and conditioning partner.

From 3D motion capture and force plate testing to individualized training sessions, SBTC athletes can benefit from P3’s insights and experience to compete at the highest international levels.

Founded in Santa Barbara by Dr. Marcus Elliott, P3 is a training environment and research laboratory utilizing best-in-class technology designed to improve performance in the world’s best athletes, including those in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and national teams in the U.S. and abroad.

“At P3, we’ve innovated a data-driven approach to building professional athletes in the NBA, NFL and MLB,” Dr. Elliott said.

“Applying this model that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to understanding the athlete is a perfect fit for developing Olympic-level track athletes, a sport where there can be no system slack,” he said.

P3 joins a community ecosystem to allow SBTC’s athletes to thrive in their professional track and field careers, which includes The LAB and Dr. Ernest Ferrell Chiropractic.

“Partnering with the team at P3 allows us to meet the strength and conditioning demands of our athletes, but moreover to individually meet their own needs based on analysis and assessment,” said Josh Priester, SBTC executive director and head coach.

— David Monico for Santa Barbara Track Club.