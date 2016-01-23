Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Track Club Unofficially Sets High-Five World Record

Tom FitzSimons Jr. and 350 community members record 385 high fives in 60 seconds, which should erase current record of 260

Tom FitzSimons Jr. races past youth track members of the Santa Barbara Track Club as he attempts to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday at Westmont College. Click to view larger
Tom FitzSimons Jr. races past youth track members of the Santa Barbara Track Club as he attempts to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday at Westmont College. (Santa Barbara Track Club photo)
By David Monico for the Santa Barbara Track Club | January 23, 2016 | 2:07 p.m.

More than 350 community members from throughout Santa Barbara County joined the Santa Barbara Track Club (SBTC) on a beautiful Saturday morning at Westmont College to attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most high-fives given in 60 seconds.

The current world record is 260 set in 2015 by Powell Brown, president and CEO of Florida-based Brown & Brown Insurance.

The “High Five 400-Meter Dash” was led by SBTC decathlete Tom FitzSimons Jr., who not only organized the event but was also the runner providing all the high fives. Starting just after 10 a.m., FitzSimons began his 60-second journey in lane 5 with participants spread out around the track in various groups waiting for him in lane six with their hands stretched out just above their heads.

The first high five went to SBTC executive director Josh Priester, followed by FitzSimons’ fellow teammates.

Before his record run, Tom FitzSimons Jr. is ready, set ...
Before his record run, Tom FitzSimons Jr. is ready, set ... (Santa Barbara Track Club photo)

Getting out quickly on the first 200 meters of the world record attempt, he next received high fives from the Westmont track & field and baseball teams as well as the greater Warrior community.

Heading into the second turn, Santa Barbara community members, SBTC supporters and the UC Santa Barbara track & field team propelled FitzSimons into the home stretch, where more than 100 SBTC youth track kids and their families brought him to the finish.

Unofficially, 385 high fives were given to FitzSimons, a tally that will set a new Guinness World Record mark for the most high fives in 60 seconds.

The SBTC will next supply multiple forms of videos and paperwork to get the record officially recognized.

Click here for more photographs from Saturday’s High Five 400-Meter Dash. 

— David Monico is a member of the Santa Barbara Track Club.

The Westmont men’s and women’s track and field teams line up to high five Tom FitzSimons Jr. as he sprints past.
The Westmont men’s and women’s track and field teams line up to high five Tom FitzSimons Jr. as he sprints past. (Santa Barbara Track Club photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 