Santa Barbara Track Club Unofficially Sets High-Five World Record

More than 350 community members from throughout Santa Barbara County joined the Santa Barbara Track Club (SBTC) on a beautiful Saturday morning at Westmont College to attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most high-fives given in 60 seconds.

The current world record is 260 set in 2015 by Powell Brown, president and CEO of Florida-based Brown & Brown Insurance.

The “High Five 400-Meter Dash” was led by SBTC decathlete Tom FitzSimons Jr., who not only organized the event but was also the runner providing all the high fives. Starting just after 10 a.m., FitzSimons began his 60-second journey in lane 5 with participants spread out around the track in various groups waiting for him in lane six with their hands stretched out just above their heads.

The first high five went to SBTC executive director Josh Priester, followed by FitzSimons’ fellow teammates.

Getting out quickly on the first 200 meters of the world record attempt, he next received high fives from the Westmont track & field and baseball teams as well as the greater Warrior community.

Heading into the second turn, Santa Barbara community members, SBTC supporters and the UC Santa Barbara track & field team propelled FitzSimons into the home stretch, where more than 100 SBTC youth track kids and their families brought him to the finish.

Unofficially, 385 high fives were given to FitzSimons, a tally that will set a new Guinness World Record mark for the most high fives in 60 seconds.

The SBTC will next supply multiple forms of videos and paperwork to get the record officially recognized.

— David Monico is a member of the Santa Barbara Track Club.