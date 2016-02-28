Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Santa Barbara Track Club’s Barbara Nwaba Wins 2nd U.S. Indoor Pentathlon Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 28, 2016 | 10:58 a.m.

CRETE, Neb.—Barbara Nwaba of the Santa Barbara Track Club captured her second title at the U.S. Combined Events Indoor Championships at Doane College in Crete Nebraksa.

Nwaba set a personal record of 4,415 points in the pentathlon on Saturday, beating Kaylon Eppinger by more than 100 points. She led three SBTC women on three of the four podium spots. SBTC’s Chari Hawkins, one of the squad’s most recent additions, set a personal record of 4,225 points to finish with a bronze medal while SBTC’s Lindsay Schwartz took the final podium position with 4,222 points, also a personal record.

On the men’s side, Tom Hopkins finished in 8th place with 5,424 points to lead SBTC in the men’s heptathlon competition.

In all, nine athletes represented the SBTC at the U.S. Combined Events Indoor Championships, qualifying the largest team to kick off the 2016 season. With the exception of Nwaba who will compete at World Indoor Championships in March in Portland, Ore., the next competition for the SBTC combined events athletes will be the fifth Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational in Santa Barbara on April 1-2. The Sam Adams Invite will mark the first major outdoor competition for some of the World’s Greatest Athletes on their Road to Rio de Janeiro for this summer's Olympic Games, including reigning Olympic decathlon gold medalist  Ashton Eaton.

SBTC Adds Kirkwood, Youngberg

The SBTC welcomes Benjamin Kirkwood, Jr., a high jumper who has already jumped over 7 feet  in 2016 and will represent the SBTC at the USATF Indoor Championships in Portland on March 11-12. He is a San Marcos alum. The team also welcomes Lexi Youngberg, a sprinter and 2016 Paralympic hopeful. Youngberg represented the U.S. at the World Championship in 2015.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 