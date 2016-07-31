Santa Barbara Track Club’s Lettow, Schwartz Earn Silver, Bronze at Thorpe Cup

Track & Field

ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club’s Lindsay Lettow and Lindsay Schwartz recently exited the 11th Thorpe Cup heptathlon competition between the United States and Germany as the final qualifiers for the seven-woman Team USA.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Lettow and Schwartz earned silver and bronze medals with 6,098 points and 5,962 points respectively during the two-day, seven-event competition held at the University of Arkansas July 29-30.

Collectively Team USA also broke the Thorpe Cup record, amassing 18,320 points and besting its 2013 score of 18,117 points.

While Lettow earned her first international medal for Team USA, she was no stranger to the competition entering her fourth Thorpe Cup.

She set the tone in the first event with a personal best 13.47 in the 100-meter hurdles (1055 points), her first time under 13.50.

In her third event, Lettow scored her second best with a shot put traveling 12.74 / 41-09.75 (745 points).

After a strong 24.57 in the 200 meters, she net a personal best Day 1 score of 3583 points.

Competing well across the board in all four events on Day 1, Schwartz settled in right behind her teammate in third place with 3571 points.

On Day 2, Lettow and Schwartz didn’t let up and maintained their positions after each event.

To cap off the Thorpe Cup, Schwartz led a SBTC 1-2 finish in the final event, the 800 meters, as they crossed the tape in 2:14.18 and 2:14.43 respectively.

This marked the first time two SBTC athletes medaled in international competition at the same event.

Next up for the SBTC will be a trip to the Rio Olympic Games, where Barbara Nwaba will begin her heptathlon competition Friday, Aug. 12 as the reigning national champion for Team USA.

— David Monico represents the Santa Barbara Track Club.