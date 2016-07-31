Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Santa Barbara Track Club’s Lettow, Schwartz Earn Silver, Bronze at Thorpe Cup

Lindsay Schwartz (left) and Lindsay Lettow (right) are joined by ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club coach Josh Priester after earning third and second place, respectively, at the 2016 Thorpe Cup. Lettow earned her first international medal for Team USA, and Schwartz added her fifth medal for Team USA to her mantle.
Lindsay Schwartz (left) and Lindsay Lettow (right) are joined by ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club coach Josh Priester after earning third and second place, respectively, at the 2016 Thorpe Cup. Lettow earned her first international medal for Team USA, and Schwartz added her fifth medal for Team USA to her mantle. (Courtesy photo)
By David Monico for the Santa Barbara Track Club | July 31, 2016 | 5:16 p.m.

ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club’s Lindsay Lettow and Lindsay Schwartz recently exited the 11th Thorpe Cup heptathlon competition between the United States and Germany as the final qualifiers for the seven-woman Team USA.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Lettow and Schwartz earned silver and bronze medals with 6,098 points and 5,962 points respectively during the two-day, seven-event competition held at the University of Arkansas July 29-30.

Collectively Team USA also broke the Thorpe Cup record, amassing 18,320 points and besting its 2013 score of 18,117 points.

While Lettow earned her first international medal for Team USA, she was no stranger to the competition entering her fourth Thorpe Cup.

She set the tone in the first event with a personal best 13.47 in the 100-meter hurdles (1055 points), her first time under 13.50.

In her third event, Lettow scored her second best with a shot put traveling 12.74 / 41-09.75 (745 points).

After a strong 24.57 in the 200 meters, she net a personal best Day 1 score of 3583 points.

Competing well across the board in all four events on Day 1, Schwartz settled in right behind her teammate in third place with 3571 points.

On Day 2, Lettow and Schwartz didn’t let up and maintained their positions after each event.

To cap off the Thorpe Cup, Schwartz led a SBTC 1-2 finish in the final event, the 800 meters, as they crossed the tape in 2:14.18 and 2:14.43 respectively.

This marked the first time two SBTC athletes medaled in international competition at the same event.

Next up for the SBTC will be a trip to the Rio Olympic Games, where Barbara Nwaba will begin her heptathlon competition Friday, Aug. 12 as the reigning national champion for Team USA.

David Monico represents the Santa Barbara Track Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 