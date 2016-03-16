Santa Barbara Traffic Signal Knocked Down in Rollover Vehicle Accident

Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments responded to a rollover traffic accident at the intersection of Las Positas and Veronica Springs Roads on Wednesday afternoon.

The first arriving engine company reported a single vehicle off the roadway, in the creek.

The accident occurred when the driver of the stake bed truck was traveling Southbound on Las Positas Road approaching Veronica Springs Road, he became distracted when the load of roofing materials in his truck bed and start to shift.

The traffic signal at the intersection was knocked down as a result of the collision.

The driver was able to exit his vehicle without assistance and no injuries were reported.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the accident.

No fuel, oil or any other fluids were discharged into the creek at the time of this accident and the Santa Barbara Creeks Division was notified and responded to the scene for further assessment.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to always wear your seatbelt when riding in a motor vehicle.

— Kevin Corbett is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.