Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:42 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Traffic Signal Knocked Down in Rollover Vehicle Accident

A truck rolled over into a creekbed off Las Positas Road Wednesday afternoon and knocked down a traffic signal.
A truck rolled over into a creekbed off Las Positas Road Wednesday afternoon and knocked down a traffic signal.  (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
By Kevin Corbett for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department | March 16, 2016 | 6:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments responded to a rollover traffic accident at the intersection of Las Positas and Veronica Springs Roads on Wednesday afternoon.

The first arriving engine company reported a single vehicle off the roadway, in the creek. 

The accident occurred when the driver of the stake bed truck was traveling Southbound on Las Positas Road approaching Veronica Springs Road, he became distracted when the load of roofing materials in his truck bed and start to shift.

The traffic signal at the intersection was knocked down as a result of the collision.

The driver was able to exit his vehicle without assistance and no injuries were reported.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the accident.

No fuel, oil or any other fluids were discharged into the creek at the time of this accident and the Santa Barbara Creeks Division was notified and responded to the scene for further assessment.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to always wear your seatbelt when riding in a motor vehicle.

— Kevin Corbett is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 