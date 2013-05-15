Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:41 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Academy Trainees Hit the Roof in Firefighting Exercise

Santa Barbara home slated for demolition gives eight soon-to-be graduates valuable experience

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 15, 2013 | 2:19 a.m.

Shards of red Spanish tile flew Tuesday as Santa Barbara city firefighters chipped away the roof of Tom and Barbara Sanborn’s Riviera home before reaching for their chainsaws.

There was no fire, but firefighters hoped that by practicing on the Sanborns’ Mission Ridge home, slated for demolition in advance of a rebuild, that they’ll be ready to handle accessing a structure fire through the roof.

It’s a tricky and precarious task — hit a joint beam and both firefighters working on the hole could collapse into the flames.

Create a hole in the wrong spot, away from the fire’s source, and the flame could race through the house as it searches for the oxygen let in by the new opening.

Calculating all of this while accounting for the smoke and heat pervading the scene of a real fire, the pitch of the roof, dozens of pounds of gear, and running chainsaw add to the challenge.

But after Tuesday’s training, eight soon-to-be graduates of the fire academy will be a bit more prepared as they move forward to become city firefighters upon their graduation ceremony May 30. 

The graduates will be completing their training just as fire season moves into full swing in Santa Barbara County, with dry conditions and high temperatures likely looming this summer.

The Sanborns watched the action from the shade of their garage, and talked a bit about the building’s history as crews worked to tear through the roof.

Their 1,200-square-foot home, now perched on a hillside with a spectacular view of the glistening Pacific Ocean, was built in the early 1920s, and became known as “the Dance Floor” during prohibition and was a neighborhood nightspot. 

The building was permitted as a “social club” in the 1930s, and the owner eventually added a small kitchen and began living in the home.

The Sanborns, both architects, have lived in the structure since purchasing it five years ago, and already have permits in hand for their new home, which will be built where the old building sits now.

Sanborn approached the Fire Department about training on the building since it was slated to be torn down anyway, and even fed the firefighters tacos over a lunch break during the training.

Drills like the ones taking place on Tuesday are key to training new firefighters, and “we’re trying to get more homeowners to do this,” Capt. Gary Pitney said.

Usually, demolitions are done quickly before the Fire Department is notified about the buildings slated to be destroyed, but Inspector Ryan DiGuilio said that even a day’s notice is welcomed by the department.

“We’ll take anything,” he said. “We’re starving for these kinds of places.”

Commercial and residential spaces slated for demolition are welcome, and DiGuilio encouraged anyone interested to contact the city’s fire prevention bureau at 805.564.5702.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 