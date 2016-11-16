Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Trainer Rescues, Rehabilitates Horses From Kill Pens

Caitlin Davison purchases horses and nurtures them at San Marcos Stable

Caitlin Davison, 27, and a horse name Gaia at the San Marcos Stable in Santa Barbara. Gaia was rescued from a kill pen. Click to view larger
Caitlin Davison, 27, and a horse name Gaia at the San Marcos Stable in Santa Barbara. Gaia was rescued from a kill pen. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 16, 2016 | 9:27 p.m.

Caitlin Davison has known she wanted to rescue unwanted and injured animals since she was a child.

She saved birds captured by her cat and nursed them to health with oatmeal when she was young. Now, the 27-year-old Santa Barbara horse trainer has saved eight horses that were headed to a slaughterhouse. 

More than 100,000 American horses — pets, show and race horses, carriage horses, wild horses, mules and ponies — end up in slaughterhouses every year, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

While there are no reported horse slaughterhouses in the United States, kill buyers move from auction to auction and transport horses to slaughterhouses in Mexico or Canada and their meat is sold, according to the Humane Society.

Davison has traveled hours away to save horses and bring them to San Marcos Stable, a 20-acre horse property tucked in the Santa Barbara hills formally known as the Ocean Point Equestrian.

One day, the horse trainer was searching Facebook when she saw a picture of a black Mustang in Colorado that was destined for slaughter in a kill pen. 

“He is the reason I went,” Davison said. “I have a thing for Mustangs. It looked like people were offering a home and it came down to the wire. I got him.”

Davison rescued four horses through a nonprofit organization that purchased the animals from a live auction.

She drove to Colorado to pick up the animals from a quarantine site and less than a month later, three of the horses Davison saved have potential homes.

“Rescues are not always troubled horses,” Davison said. “Just because they look this way right now — with the proper care and training — they are going to be just as competitive as the expensive ones.”

A 9-year-old horse named Joey has made his first steps towards a healthy life.

A horse at the San Marcos Stable. Click to view larger
A horse at the San Marcos Stable.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“He looked horrible,” Davison said. “But he is a perfect horse and didn’t deserve it. It was difficult, and it breaks my heart.”

A palomino named Honey possibly has a new home, after spending a few weeks at the stable.

Scars lined Honey’s body, but Davison treated her wounds.

“She was super shy at first and beaten up a little, mostly from being in the kill pen,” Davison said. “The horses don’t need anything major. It’s all basic care.”

After researching horse slaughter information and live auctions, the death of her best friend pushed Davison to attend her first livestock auction.

“She helped me run the stable and I needed something to look forward to,” Davison said. “I’ve always been interested in taking unwanted horses. I enjoy bringing them back to life. If I kept thinking about it, it would never get done.”​

In June, Davison went to her first livestock auction in Turlock, California. 

“I’d never seen horses in that type of condition before,” she said.

“It’s hideous, and I was super nervous. The auction was hard to watch.”

She had time to browse through the pens and see the animals that caught her attention.

Caitlin Davison, 27, with a horse that was saved from a kill pen in Colorado. Click to view larger
Caitlin Davison, 27, with a horse that was saved from a kill pen in Colorado.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s hard just to pick a few out when you want them all,” Davison said. “They separate the horses, they don’t say it, but some are going to slaughter. That was the pen I intended to see.”

Mulligan, a stallion priced at $200, had worms, ticks, a puncture to his knee and his hooves had been untrimmed.

Davison walked away with a $250 tiny mule, which she named Gus, and a $175 miniature pony named Teacup.

The animals were malnourished.

“They were in hideous shape and because they were skinny, they were cheap and the last ones to be auctioned off,” Davison said.    

Davison raised her number up as soon as the animals were called.

She said kill buyers aren’t competitive with the little animals because they don’t offer a lot of meat.

A 4-year-old thoroughbred fresh off the race track was sold for $675.

“I had been eyeballing him,” she said. "People spend thousands on a horse, and there’s so many to save."

Someone near Davison pointed out a kill buyer sitting behind her, who had previously bought the horse for cheap at an auction and was selling him for a higher price.

He aimed to outbid against horse rescuers and owners, Davison said.

The progress of one horse Caitlin Davison purchased to save from a kill pen. Click to view larger
The progress of one horse Caitlin Davison purchased to save from a kill pen.  (Courtesy photo)

“He started bidding to raise the price, and it was either he was going to keep the horse and take him for slaughter — or I was going to pay a high price,” she said. “It ended up being worth it.”

After being rescued from the kill pen, the horse named Enzo is now a companion for a Santa Barbara girl who is training him.

Davison said every horse ends up at an auction for different reasons.​

“There’s nothing wrong with the horse sometimes,” she said. “People don’t understand the responsibility, time and the amount of money it takes to care for them properly. People can't afford a horse, then take it to auction and pray for the best."

Davison said there’s a cycle, where feedlot owners buy horses for $25, then resell them for a higher price.

“Not everybody is an animal lover and a lot of times it’s business,” she said. “I’m going to go straight to auctions because that’s where you stop the kill buyer. If we can get rid of them, maybe it can stop the cycle.”

Some horses show signs of neglect or injury and others — like Bonnie, a 5-year-old western riding horse — are in mint condition.

Davison said she enjoys the rehabilitation process and giving the horse a second chance.

“It wasn’t magic,” Davison said. “It was regular feed and basic care.”

A few friends have sponsored Davison’s funds and she said she would love to rescue 15 to 20 horses a year. Her mission would be to rescue them, rehabilitate them and train them.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without support,” she said. “Not just financial, that’s second.”

Larissa Kraus, a fellow horse lover and rider, gifted money and encouraged Davison to make the trip to Colorado.

“We all have a passion,” Kraus said. “It was emotional and to see the progress and have a purpose to live is great.”

Legislative attempts have been made to attempt to halt the practice of horses for slaughter abroad and Davison said awareness about the topic could bring change. 

The American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act was first introduced in 2006 but failed to pass by Senate.

The Safeguard American Food Exports Act (S. 1214/H.R. 1942) is before Congress now, which would prohibit the slaughter of horses for human consumption in the United States and would ban U.S. shipping of American horses elsewhere for slaughter. 

Davison urges people to look beyond the physical appearance of a horse.

“It feels like I’m walking over to my friends,” Davison said. “I’m drawn to them, and I feel they are drawn to people. You have to see the bigger picture. There’s a huge difference after the horse realizes they are safe and not going to be harmed.”

She thanked UltraCruz Equine Wellness for donations and the support from her friends.

To donate to Davison’s goal of rescuing more horses, visit the GoFundMe page here.

Davison is also hosting a bake and yard sale fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 at 335 West Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara.

All proceeds will go to benefit the rescued slaughter-bound horses picked out of a kill pen.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The San Marcos Stable in Santa Barbara is a 20-acre horse property that houses 30 horses. Click to view larger
The San Marcos Stable in Santa Barbara is a 20-acre horse property that houses 30 horses.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 