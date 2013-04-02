Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Transient Fight Leads to Assault Arrest

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 2, 2013 | 7:36 p.m.

Jeremy Daniel Harp
A 32-year-old man is facing charges of assault of a deadly weapon stemming from an altercation among transients on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jeremy Daniel Harp, described as a transient from Scotts Valley, was arrested following an incident involving several transients on the 600 block of State Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and found Harp and the 28-year-old victim among a group on the east sidewalk near the breezeway leading to City Lot 10, Harwood said.

The group was drinking alcohol, and Harp became angry with the victim for touching his belongings, Harwood said.

“An argument ensued between Harp, the victim, and the victim’s girlfriend,” Harwood said. “Harp retrieved a wooden guitar neck from his backpack and struck the victim with it approximately five to eight times on the head, forcefully enough to cause some of the tuning machines attached to the headstock to break off.”

Harp fled the scene, and Officer Aaron Denbrook located him a short time later on the 500 block of State Street, as he was attempting to leave the area, and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, Harwood said.

Harp was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with set at $30,000.

The victim suffered a large laceration and several small lacerations on his head, and was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

