Transient Found Dead at Makeshift Campsite

A 41-year-old transient was found dead Monday afternoon at a makeshift campsite near the downtown area, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim was discovered in a bushy area adjacent to the northbound Arrellaga Street offramp from Highway 101, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Another homeless person who knew the victim found the remains and flagged down a patrol officer shortly after 1 p.m., Harwood said.

Evidence at the scene led officers to conclude the man died of a drug overdose, Harwood said, adding that the exact cause of death would be determined by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s remains were discovered on a mattress in an elaborate campsite that was not visible from the roadway.

He was “obviously deceased,” Harwood said, and officers at the scene indicated he probably had been there for about a day.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, leading to the tentative cause of death, Harwood said.

No foul play was suspected.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.