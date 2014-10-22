Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax Continues Growth in September

Santa Barbara lodging establishments collected and remitted $1.61 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) during September, which is 6.9 percent higher than September of last year.

In total, more than $6.1 million in ongoing TOT revenue has been collected through September, 8.5 percent ahead of this point last year and ahead of the 4.9 percent growth needed to meet the adopted budget.

The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 each year. The fiscal year 2014 TOT budget is $17,641,400.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.