Business

Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax Up 10% in March

By Julie Nemes for the City of Santa Barbara | April 24, 2015 | 12:20 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received $1,360,235 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of March, a 10 percent increase over March 2014.

This growth is particularly notable as March 2015 contained one less weekend night than March 2014.

Continued good weather conditions and higher occupancy rates have contributed to this increase. The average room occupancy rate for hotels citywide increased nearly 10 percentage points compared to last March.

Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, the city has collected more than $13.6 million in TOT revenues, 12.1 percent ahead of last year through the same period. TOT continues to exceed original estimates and is expected to exceed the current budget for TOT of $17,641,400.

Click here for additional information on transient occupancy tax results.

— Julie Nemes is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

