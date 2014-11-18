Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax Up 25.8% in October

Santa Barbara lodging establishments collected and remitted $1.62 million in ongoing transient occupancy tax during the month of October, which is 25.8 percent higher than October of last year.

There was an increase in the number of rooms available for occupancy in October 2014 due the closure of a number of hotel rooms for major renovations in October 2013. In addition, October 2014 contained one additional weekend night than October 2013.

Both of these factors play a large part in the impressive growth seen this month.

More than $7.7 million in TOT has been collected in the first four months of the fiscal year, which runs from June to July. Year-to-date collections are 11.9 percent ahead of last year. The fiscal year 2015 TOT budget is $17,641,400.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.