Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:56 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Travel

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Presents Abercrombie & Kent, Clare Swan

By Cynthia Dunn for Santa Barbara Travel Bureau | April 14, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau for an evening of information and adventure as the organization explores the world in all its elegance and grace with the foremost luxury tour company, Abercrombie & Kent from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2016 at the bureau’s Montecito office, located at 1485 East Valley Road, Upper Village.

With expertise in not only luxury but culture, wildlife and history, A & K reveals your destination with an authenticity beyond the reach of any other travel company.  

Founded 53 years ago in Africa, A&K creates inspiring journeys to over 100 countries on all 7 continents. Journeys can range from safari, expedition, private jet, cruises to tailor made travel.

A&K Sales Director Southwest Debbie Hellman will share a compelling visual presentation on popular and emerging destinations and unique worldwide experiences. 

Additionally, Clare Swan, of Montecito’s premier luggage boutique of the same name, will present how to pack light, travel smart and look great, in addition to showcasing some of her Montecito lifestyle collections for women and men in the spirit of travel. 

Due to limited space, an RSVP is required to attend the event. To RSVP or for more information, contact Santa Barbara Travel at 805.969.7746 or [email protected].

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is the premier travel company in the Santa Barbara and Ventura area, specializing in corporate and leisure travel as well as meeting, group and event coordination. 

As a member in the by-invitation-only Virtuoso luxury travel network, clients can enjoy a host of unique travel opportunities and exclusive added-value benefits in addition to having access to the world's best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines.

In business since 1947, the company is privately owned by Charles and David de L’Arbre. Its three office locations are in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Ventura.

Cynthia Dunn is a marketer representing Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

