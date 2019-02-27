Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Presents Luxury Travel Reception

By Cynthia Dunn for Santa Barbara Travel Bureau | February 27, 2019 | 8:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau will host a Luxury Travel Reception,  5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Santa Barbara.

The event will showcase some of the world’s leading travel companies, including all-inclusive cruise lines and tours. African safaris, luxury rail in Canada, yacht, expedition and active adventure travel will also be featured.

Attendees can learn about exciting destinations and meet Santa Barbara Travel experts who can help craft travel with Backroads, Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Micato Safaris, Paul Gauguin Cruises, Rocky Mountaineer, Seabourn, Silversea and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection.

Exhibitors will present special event travel offers such as bonus savings, generous shipboard or merchandise credit, and door prizes exclusive to travel show attendees. Admission is free. Parking is complimentary.

For venue details and more about Santa Barbara Travel’s Luxury Travel Reception, contact Ally Daisa, 805-869-1100 or [email protected]

Award-winning Santa Barbara Travel Bureau specializes in corporate and leisure travel as well as meeting, group and event coordination. A member in the by-invitation-only Virtuoso luxury travel network, Santa Barbara Travel brings travel opportunities and exclusive values to their clients and access to the world's best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines.

In business since 1947, the company is privately owned by Charles and David de L'Arbre. Two office locations are in Santa Barbara and Montecito.  Website address: www.sbtravel.com.

— Cynthia Dunn for Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

 

