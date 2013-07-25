Santa Barbara Triathlon Draws Renowned International Talent

As one of the longest-running triathlons in the country, the Santa Barbara Triathlon, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, draws thousands of participants and spectators each year to enjoy flawless operations and stunning scenery. This year, the SBT is thrilled to welcome two distinguished guests in particular: six-time 70.3 Ironman winner Emma-Kate Lidbury and bestselling author Matt Fitzgerald.

English-born Lidbury is widely regarded as one of the sport’s brightest up-and-comers. In addition to her impressive athletic record, Lidbury holds degrees in English and sports science from Loughborough University and a post-graduate diploma in journalism from Cardiff University.

“I was looking for a final tune-up race in the build-up to the Ironman 70.3 World Championships and was delighted that the Santa Barbara Triathlon fit into my race schedule perfectly,” Lidbury said. “I’d been told by many athletes that the Santa Barbara event is a special one, and the unique distance of the long course will be a great test. I’m hugely excited about participating.”

Lidbury will be available before and after the event for autographs and photos.

Sports nutrition expert Fitzgerald, author of Iron War and Racing Weight, also will be on hand during check-in to sign his books and talk about the importance of diet on performance.

“Nutrition is every bit as important as training to success in triathlon, and it deserves equal attention,” Fitzgerald said. “The athlete who trains hard and eats right will always come out ahead of the athlete who views hard training as a license to eat whatever they want.”

As for the Santa Barbara Triathlon in particular, Fitzgerald says it’s been on his wish list for many years.

“Few races can match its combination of scenic beauty, history and reputation for first-class organization,” he said.

“It’s an honor to have these two industry leaders be part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon,” race director Joe Coito said. “We’re privileged to offer our participants their professional insight and inspiration.”

Other highlights of the 2013 event include finisher medallions, a VIP Package option that features early gear drop-off and designated parking, a technical T-shirt for all participants, kids’ beach activities and, of course, the standard long course, co-ed sprint course, women-only sprint course and parent/child team options. As always, one of the Santa Barbara Triathlon’s primary goals is to continue to raise money for local charities; this year the SBT is proud to support the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

— John Kochis is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Triathlon.