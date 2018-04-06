Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara DA’s Truancy Program Helps Keep Children in School, Grand Jury Report Finds

This chart from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office shows that the number of truant students tapers off dramatically between the time the first letter a parent or guardian is sent to notify parents, an after school meeting and an administrator meeting, shown in the third bar.  The fourth bar shows how many students go on to meet with the Truancy Mediation Team, the fifth shows how many students meet with a School Attendance Review Board and finally how many are referred to the DA or Probation Departments. (Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 23, 2015 | 6:55 p.m.

Truancy rates among Santa Barbara County elementary school students are dropping, thanks to prevention and intervention programs in place, according to a report made public Monday by the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury.

The 2014-15 Grand Jury chose to look specifically at elementary school programs, and examined the use of the Community Leadership in Achieving Student Success, or CLASS, program which was established by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The program is used at all public school districts in the county, including elementary schools, the report stated.

The Grand Jury previously defined truancy as a student having more than three unexcused absences. Those numbers went up significantly after the truancy prevention program was eliminated in 2008 due to budget cuts, but the program was restarted in 2012.

The report emphasized the importance of a child's attendance on their academic success, which begins in kindergarten.

"Chronically-absent kindergartners perform below their better-attending peers on math and reading skills assessments. These effects are particularly pronounced as absences increase," the report stated.

"In California, fourth graders who missed more than three days of class in the month prior to taking national assessments scored more than a full grade level below their peers with no absences during that period."

The report also stated that parental attitude and participation was key to establishing regular school attendance.

"Some parents seem indifferent as to whether their child attends school regularly," the Grand Jury wrote in the report, adding that students may fall behind as a result and could lead to an attitude of not wanting to go to school, resulting in chronic truancy.

"An early truancy intervention program can educate youth and parents, helping them realize the importance of school attendance. The Jury learned the success of the CLASS program at the elementary level is improving middle and high school attendance," the report stated. The investigation also found that the collaboration among participating agencies and community resources has been very successful in identifying students in danger of falling behind academically. 

The first interaction with the CLASS program that truant students have is when their parents receive a letter, which documents the child's unexcused absences and the relevant laws regarding school attendance. 

If the problem continues, parents must meet with school staff, administrators and ultimately, if the problem doesn't stop, the parents meet with the DA Truancy Mediation Team or an independent panel of district, county and community participants. Cases may even be referred to the probation department or District Attorney's Office.

Few students reach the last step of the program "because several school superintendents utilize local programs to provide students and their parents with counselors and social workers to combat truancy causation," the Grand Jury report stated.

"The CLASS program has created consistency and emphasized parental accountability and consequences." 

The report commended the District Attorney's Office and school districts for working on the program and the Board of Supervisors for funding and supporting the CLASS program. 

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk Monday that the program has worked to not only make sure children stay in school to graduate high school, "but provides essential services for the underlying social, familial, academic, mental, and physical health issues that are often the root cause of truancy."

These issues frequently place children at risk for committing crimes or being crime victims, Dudley said.

All 20 schools in the county are participating in the program, and while the statewide truancy rates continue to grow, Santa Barbara County has seen its truancy rate fall below the state average since the program was reinstated, Dudley said.

Only 1 percent of truancy cases are referred to the Probation Department and District Attorney for legal action. 

"The number of cases that necessitate court action intervention before getting children back in school remains at less than .01 percent," she said. 

"The 2015 Attorney General truancy report cites the Santa Barbara District Attorney as the leading example in the State of California for truancy programs that achieve the goal of returning children to school without necessitating criminal intervention, Dudley said.

The Grand Jury interviewed several elementary district superintendents, a county probation official and the District Attorney's truancy reduction staff. They also sent out questionnaires to several school districts and looked at their specific plans that address keeping students in school.

The jury has a history of investigating school truancy and previous grand juries promoted intervention programs that are still being used, the report noted. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

