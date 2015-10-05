Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Celebrates Annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival

Things to Do

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) presents the Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian-American heritage at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the history and culture of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through performances, food and hand’s on activities.

Performances and artistic displays will celebrate the rich and vibrant traditions of our Asian American community. Traditional cultural performances feature dance, drumming, music and other performing arts. Free Parking is available in the lot behind Panino.

The event is sponsored by Perry Mazda of Santa Barbara, Griffiths Foundation and The Towbes Foundation.

At 11:30 a.m., enjoy a Chinese lion dance performance by Camarillo Mi Zong Lo Han Kung Fu and Lion Dance Association.

The form of traditional dance is found in Chinese culture and other Asian countries, and performers mimic a lion's movements in a lion costume.

The lion dance is usually performed during the Chinese New Year and other Chinese traditional, cultural and religious festivals.

A Tai Chi Demonstration by Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association will follow at noon.

The Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association is lead by Chao Pang, who offers classes at the Santa Barbara City College Center for Lifelong Learning and in other venues here in Santa Barbara.

His Tai Ji group will be performing the “Wu-Hao 49 Forms.” Wu-Hao Tai Ji is the least well known of the five major families of Tai Ji that are popular today.

It is characterized by smaller, more compact movements and an emphasis on the development of Chi (energy). Each form flows smoothly into the next while the body remains centered and connected with a sense of spaciousness that is relaxed, full and energetic.

UCSBreakin’ will break dance at 12:15 p.m.

Founded in 2010, this break dancing group started with a small mat on concrete and boom box. From these humble beginnings, the ranks of UCSBreakin’ have grown to more than 20 members and a course offered to students and the community through GauchoRec.

A performance of Shakuhachi (Japanese Bamboo Flute) and Taisho Koto (Japanese Harp), by Bob Nyosui Sedivy and Tomi Ito Levin, will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Bob Nyosui Sedivy is a komuso monk who lives in Carpinteria and plays the ancient Japanese vertical bamboo flute called the shakuhachi, which means, "one shaku eight sun" (almost 55 centimeters), the standard length of this style of flute.

Tomi Ito Levin is an artist, gallery owner, teacher and advocate for the Japanese artistic tradition and philosophy. On this day, she will share a Japanese harp performance.

Togen Daiko, a Buddhist taiko group based out of the Oxnard Buddhist Temple, will be giving a heart-pounding performance of the taiko at 1 p.m. This group embodies a "Buddhist Taiko" style.

Learn the steps to a traditional Japanese folk dance, Tanko Bushi with community members and friends under the direction of Roberta Cook at 1:30 p.m.

Often referred to as the "Coal Miner's Dance," this dance is popular at the Obon festivals held during the summer months. Come join the fun!

At 2 p.m., local phenom and Dos Pueblos High School alumnus, Jason Paras, will perform original songs from his recently released debut EP, Steele Jungle.

Although only 18 years-old, Paras has performed for sold-out crowds, worked with music industry legends and recorded an EP with an award-winning composer.

Angelita Eller and the dancers of Hula Anyone? are dedicated to the perpetuation of Hawaiian hula and Tahitian dance traditions in Santa Barbara. There captivating performance culminates with an audience participation segment at 2:30 p.m.

Sino West Performing Arts is a dance and kung fu studio, specializing in both Chinese and western styles of dance and martial arts. Enjoy a dance performance by owners Vicki Wang and Dragon Sun at 3 p.m.

The event's featured performer is Florante Aguilar.

Florante Aguilar is one the leading figures championing Filipino music art forms in the US and international markets today. He advances and popularizes Filipino music through the medium of film, recordings and live performances.

His arrangements and compositions successfully craft the right balance between respect and redefinition of a tradition.

Born in Manila, Aguilar grew up in Cavite province where he learned to play the octavina in a rondalla group. By 16 he was enrolled at the University of the Philippines College of Music where he was trained as a classical musician.

He later moved to New York under scholarship to study at the Manhattan School of Music. He received his bachelor's of music at the San Francisco Conservatory for Music.

His constant search for a tradition-based contemporary Filipino sound led him to champion harana music, songs used in the now-vanished Filipino courtship ritual of serenading and the subject of the award-winning 2012 documentary, Harana: The Search for the Lost Art of Serenade, which he wrote and produced with his wife and partner, Fides Enriquez.

Aguilar has released several CD albums under the private label New Art Media.

As a composer, Aguilar uses strong Philippine motifs in a modern context and has been granted numerous composition awards from prestigious institutions including the theater works Lalawigan ​— A Tagalog Song Cycle in 2009 and Aswang ​— Tales of Lore in 2013.

In addition to watching performances, join a SBTHP docent on a free walking tour of the area that was once known as Chinatown. Interested parties should gather at the museum entrance at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara.

At 2 p.m., join Dr. Anne Petersen and Kay Van Horn on a tour of the exhibit, Nihonmachi Revisited: Santa Barbara's Japanese American Community in Transition, 1900–1950. Interested parties should gather at the museum entrance at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara.

Booths at the event will include a Chinese calligraphy and painting demonstration by Suemae Willhite, Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara display, Emmano Accessories by Kanako Fukase, SuKiKu Crafts by Kimi Cohn, Education First School, used book sale by the Presidio Research Center and a kids craft station.

Food will be for sale from the following vendors: Studio Nihon (to reserve a bento box, please send a request to [email protected]), Madam Lu Chinese Restaurant, Nimita’s Indian Cuisine and Kona Ice.



— Christa Clark Jones represents Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.